LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to Arkansas State Police, 44-year-old Raymond Danielle Mack was reported missing on March 14.

He was last known to be on W 43rd St. in Little Rock and was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and a black hooding.

Mack also has a tattoo of a star on his neck.

If you know of Mack's whereabouts, please contact the Little Rock Police Department at 501-371-4829.