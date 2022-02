Little Rock police are searching for a missing girl who was last seen on Dec. 31 in Alexander.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are searching for a missing teen girl who was last seen on Dec. 31, 2021 in Alexander.

14-year-old Mattie Maggett is described as being 5 feet tall, weighing 130 pounds, and having brown eyes and black hair.

If you know of her whereabouts, contact Little Rock police at (501) 371-4829.