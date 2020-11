According to the Morgan Nick Foundation, Owen Booth was reported missing on October 29 and was seen in Little Rock.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Morgan Nick Foundation, Little Rock police are searching for a missing teen.

Owen Booth was reported missing on October 29 and was seen in Little Rock.

He has blue eyes and blond hair, weighs 148 lbs., and stands 5'7''.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please call detectives at 501-371-4605.