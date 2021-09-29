Little Rock police ask for help finding missing 20-year-old woman

According to Little Rock police, 20-year-old Jasa Howard hasn't been seen since Sept. 19 in the area of the Little Rock Inn.

Howard is described as being 5 foot 7 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Little Rock police at (501) 404-3042.

Howard's family said Jasa has brown hair and hazel eyes but "could possibly dye her hair," and has been known for it in the past.

In a social media post, Howard's family also was reported as saying, "She has a stick and poke tattoo on the left-upper back-side shoulder of Saturn & one on her upper right outer thigh is two mascaraed-masks one red one black, one smiles one cries.

It has also been reported that Jasa suffers from mental illnesses & is not currently taking her medications that her family is aware of. Due to the details of Jasa's recent activities & behaviors she would classify as a high-risk & vulnerable-adult-female at this time."

