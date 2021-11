If you have any information on Khaila Thornton's whereabouts you can contact the Little Rock Police Department at 501-404-3042.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police said they are searching for a Khaila Thornton, 15, who was last seen on Nov. 12 where authorities say she left her home.

Khaila may be in the area of Pinedale Road in Little Rock, police say.

She is described as being 5 foot 4 inches and weigh 125 pounds.

If you have any information on Khaila Thornton's whereabouts you can contact the Little Rock Police Department at 501-404-3042.