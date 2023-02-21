Little Rock police searching for two runaway juveniles

Little Rock authorities are seeking information on the whereabouts of two runaway juveniles.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of two runaway juveniles.

17-year-old Jeremiah Allen and 15-year-old Keyvia Allen were last seen in Little Rock. Jeremiah is 6 feet tall and 240 pounds, while Keyvia is 5 feet 2 inches and 113 pounds.

Help us locate Miss Allen and Mr. Allen. If you know of their whereabouts, please contact detectives at 501-404-3016 or 501-371-4829. pic.twitter.com/ZwNgKgGnLd — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) February 21, 2023

Anyone with information about Jeremiah and Keyvia's status is urged to contact Detective Boyd at (501) 404-3016 or Detective Dearing at (501) 404-3014. Information about her current location can also be directed to the Little Rock Communications Center at (501) 371-4829.