Officials searching for two runaway Little Rock teens

A search is underway for two missing Little Rock teenagers.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is looking for the whereabouts of two runaway juveniles.

Janiya Powell, 14, and Jada Powell, 13, have been reported missing.

Jada, who is 5-foot-3 inches tall and about 130 pounds, is listed as a runaway and is believed to be in the Hot Springs, Ark., area.

Janiya was last seen on July 3, 2023, near the 9400 block of Stagecoach Road. Officials said she's 5-foot-3 inches tall and 150 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Janiya and Jada is asked to contact the Little Rock Communications Center at (501) 371-4829, Detective Dearing at (501) 404-3014, or Detective Boyd at (501) 404-3016.

Callers can be anonymous.