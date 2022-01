Little Rock police are searching for Aleah Williams, a 17-year-old girl who has been missing for a week.

Aleah is described as being 5 foot 10 inches, weighing 200 pounds and having brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Little Rock Police Department at (501) 371-4829.

