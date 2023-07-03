Little Rock police searching for missing teenager

The Little Rock Police Department is seeking information regarding the whereabouts of a missing 16-year-old last seen March 6.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is seeking information regarding the whereabouts of a missing teenager.

16-year-old Alonzdrea Watson's last known location was in Little Rock on Monday, March 6.

She is described as a Black female with a height of 5'7" and a weight of 160. Ms. Watson may possibly be traveling in a red Toyota Camry.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact Detective Boyd at (501) 404-3016, Detective Dearing at (501) 404-3014, or the Little Rock Communications Center at (501) 371-4829.