Little Rock police searching for missing woman

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are seeking information on the whereabouts of a missing woman. 61-year-old Marta Berger was last seen in Little Rock. She is described as being 5'10" and having brown hair and brown eyes.