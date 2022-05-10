x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Missing Persons Reports

Little Rock police searching for missing woman

Little Rock police are seeking information on the whereabouts of 61-year-old Marta Berger who was last seen in Little Rock.

More Videos

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are seeking information on the whereabouts of a missing woman.

61-year-old Marta Berger was last seen in Little Rock. She is described as being 5'10" and having brown hair and brown eyes.

Related Articles


Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out