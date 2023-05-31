Little Rock police searching for runaway 12-year-old girl

The Little Rock Police Department is searching for a runaway 12-year-old girl who was last seen on Tuesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has asked for the public's help in locating a runaway child.

12-year-old Arianna Anderson is described as being 4'11" in height and weighing about 110 pounds.

She was last seen in the 2300 block of S. Pine Street on May 30 wearing a black jacket, camo shorts, and pink shoes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Dearing at (501) 404-3014, Detective Boyd at (501) 404-3016, or the Little Rock Communications Center at (501) 371- 4829.