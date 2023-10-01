Runaway 17-year-old boy in Little Rock now located

The Little Rock Police Department has now located a runaway 17-year-old who had been last seen on September 29.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: He has now been found.

The Little Rock Police Department has asked for the public's help in locating a runaway teen.

He is described as being 5'3" in height and weighing about 125 pounds. He was also last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, a black shirt with a monster truck logo, jeans, and white/green Nike tennis shoes.