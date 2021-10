Police say Jamya left on Saturday, October 9 at 10:30 p.m. and hasn't been seen since.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Little Rock Police Department, 17-year-old Jamya Diamondalize Morgan ran away from her home.

Police say she left on Saturday, October 9 at 10:30 p.m. and hasn't been seen since.

They say she may be in the company of a man named Jeffroe Poe.

Jamya is 5 feet and 2 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.