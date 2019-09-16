LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Saturday, Sept. 14 The Little Rock Police Department responded to Longcoy Street to obtain information about a missing woman.

When officers arrived 54-year-old Patricia Robinson said her daughter, 35-year-old Maria Guyton, dropped her kids off with her over a month ago and she has not returned to pick them up.

Robinson said she has been keeping Guyton’s children for her and has not seen or actually spoken to Guyton in about 2 weeks.

When Robinson last spoke with her daughter, she said Guyton and her boyfriend Michael Howard said they were going to Memphis, Tenn. to “handle some business.”

Robinson said she did not know her daughter meant by “business” nor if her daughter actually went to Memphis.

Police say the area of W. Markham and Shackleford Road will be circulated as Robinson said Guyton had previously stayed in a hotel in that area.

Guyton is described as 5 feet and 5 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. She has medium length, black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Guyton's whereabouts, please contact the Little Rock Police Department.