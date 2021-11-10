Police: Lonoke County 12-year-old missing, could be in Little Rock

The Lonoke County Sheriff's Office said 12-year-old Paris Sprouse left her home on October 10 and may be in the company of a friend in Little Rock or traveling.

Paris is described as a white female with brown hair, hazel eyes, being 4 feet tall, and weighing 70 pounds. PARIS SPROUSE

Deputies also said she has two noticeable scars on her face. The first scar is between her eyes and the second is on her right temple.