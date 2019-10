The Little Rock police are asking for help locating an alleged runaway juvenile last seen leaving her house on Friday, October 18.

Maria E. Chavez is a 17-year-old Hispanic female who is five feet two inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

Police believe her to be traveling with Juan Andres Cervantes who is 34 years old.

If you have any information on Maria's whereabouts police ask that you contact Detective Hilgeman at (501) 404-3042 or Detective Dearing at (501) 404-3014.