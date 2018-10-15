UPDATE - The Independence County Sheriffs Department says Marcia Martin has been found.

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KTHV) - The family of an Independence County woman is searching for answers in wake of her disappearance.

61-year-old Marcia Martin was reportedly last seen at her Southside home on Friday between 9 and 10 a.m.

“Her husband left to go to check on his deer lease with a friend in the morning, somewhere around 9,” Martin’s sister Annette Edwards said. “When he came home about 6 or so she was not here. Her purse and car were also missing,” she said.

Martin’s husband filed a missing person’s report with the Independence County Sheriff’s Office later that evening, Edwards said.

“Every scenario you can think of is going through your mind,” Edwards said. “‘Is she somewhere hurt and can’t respond? Is she confused? That doesn’t make sense at all. Has someone taken her?’”

Martin is a well-known pharmacist and member of First Baptist Church Batesville. She has two adult children and two grandchildren.

“It is out of character for her to take off and not let someone know,” said Bart Turner, Martin’s brother. “It’s very concerning, but we do hope that if she’s out alone somewhere that she hears this and will get in touch with us and that if anybody has information that they will get in touch with us.”

The Independence County Sheriff's Office is searching for Martin and her white 2014 Cadillac XTS Sedan. The car has Arkansas license plate 334WLY. Martin’s brother-in-law, David Edwards, says the car is also equipped with OnStar.

“She did not have an active subscription to OnStar, however,” Edwards said. “If there is anything OnStar can do to help us locate the car, that would be of the utmost help to us,” he said.

The family has set up a Find Marcia Martin page on Facebook to share information about the case and accept information from community members.

