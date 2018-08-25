UPDATE: The missing girls have been found safe. Police have not released any more information at this time.
MAUMELLE, Ark. (KTHV) - Maumelle police is asking for assistance in locating two missing juveniles.
14-year old Graci Alexxis Coe of Maumelle and 14-year-old Aleah Williams of North Little Rock went missing from Maumelle High School around 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 23.
It is believed they left the school together and did so of their own accord.
Maumelle police do not suspect foul play at this time.
Detectives have been working the case since it was reported on Thursday evening around 7:50 p.m. and are asking for location assistance to check the welfare of these two young women.
If you have any information or questions, please contact Maumelle Police at (501)851-1337 or Captain Jim Hansard at (501)960-9038.