UPDATE: The missing girls have been found safe. Police have not released any more information at this time.

MAUMELLE, Ark. (KTHV) - Maumelle police is asking for assistance in locating two missing juveniles.

14-year old Graci Alexxis Coe of Maumelle and 14-year-old Aleah Williams of North Little Rock went missing from Maumelle High School around 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 23.

It is believed they left the school together and did so of their own accord.

​​​Maumelle police do not suspect foul play at this time.

Detectives have been working the case since it was reported on Thursday evening around 7:50 p.m. and are asking for location assistance to check the welfare of these two young women.

If you have any information or questions, please contact Maumelle Police at (501)851-1337 or Captain Jim Hansard at (501)960-9038.

© 2018 KTHV