The Jacksonville Police Department is looking for an 11-year-old girl last seen getting picked up in a grey or silver SUV on the morning of May 13.

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — The Jacksonville Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing 11-year-old girl last seen on May 13.

According to police, Nimareah Jones has been missing since that morning after getting picked up in a grey or silver SUV.

She has not been heard from since.

If you have any information you are asked to contact police at 501-985-2802 and reference report 22-02465.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.