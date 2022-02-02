Deputies: 13-year-old girl missing out of Faulkner County

Deputies say 13-year-old Anastasia Williams was last seen wearing a red hoodie, bleached jeans with holes, and black and white high-top Converse shoes.

FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. — According to the Faulkner County Sheriff's Office, deputies are asking for the public's help with locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

Deputies say Anastasia Williams is 6' tall and weighs approximately 125 pounds.

She has brown hair, green eyes, and was last seen wearing a red hoodie, bleached jeans with holes, and black and white high-top Converse shoes.

She was last seen on Justin Dr. off of Brannon Rd.