Missing 13-year-old last seen at Petit Jean State Park campground

The Arkansas State Police are looking for a 13-year-old who was last seen around 11 p.m. at the Petit Jean State Park campground area.

MORRILTON, Ark. — The Arkansas State Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

According to police, Jessica Lynn Lowery was last seen around 11 p.m. on May 30 at the Petit Jean State Park campground.

She was last seen wearing a teal tank top, grey shorts, and blue Crocs.

If you have any information on where she may be you are asking to call the Conway County Sheriff's Office at 501-354-2411.

ARKANSAS MISSING/ENDANGERED CHILD ADVISORY Name: Jessica Lynn Lowery Age: 13 Missing from: Petit Jean State Park... Posted by Arkansas State Police on Wednesday, June 1, 2022