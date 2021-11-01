Pine Bluff police looking for missing 13-year-old

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The Pine Bluff Police Department is asking for the public's help finding 13-year-old Jaylen Bennett.
According to police, he was last seen running away from Walmart around 1:30 p.m. on Monday.
He was last seen in a red and black warm up suit and black shoes.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Pine Bluff Police Department at 870-541-5300.
You can also contact the Detective Division at 870-730-2090.
We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.