Pine Bluff police looking for missing 13-year-old

Police say 13-year-old Jaylen Bennett was last seen running away from a Walmart around 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The Pine Bluff Police Department is asking for the public's help finding 13-year-old Jaylen Bennett.

According to police, he was last seen running away from Walmart around 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

He was last seen in a red and black warm up suit and black shoes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Pine Bluff Police Department at 870-541-5300.

You can also contact the Detective Division at 870-730-2090.