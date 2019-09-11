SHERWOOD, Ark. — According to the Sherwood Police Sargeant Keith Wilson, they are looking for 15-year-old Payton Harris who was last seen at 4 p.m. on Friday afternoon.
If you have any information please call Sherwood police at 501-835-1425.
