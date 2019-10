GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — According to the Garland County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, Amir Ellis has been missing since Thursday, October 10.

Ellis is 16-years-old, 5'6'', weighs approximately 120 pounds, has brown eyes, and black hair.

He was last seen wearing a gold shirt, blue jeans, a white jacket, and white Puma shoes. Ellis was last seen at Hot Springs High School.

If you have any information as to his whereabouts please contact the Garland County Sheriff's Department at 501-622-3660.