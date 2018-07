GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. (KTHV) - The Garland County Sheriff's Office has asked for the public’s help finding a missing teenager.

On Sunday, July 29, 2018, the Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook in hopes of locating 17-year-old Victoria (Tori) Byers. She was last seen this weekend at her home in the area of Malvern Avenue.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts please contact the Sheriff’s Department at 501-622-3660.

