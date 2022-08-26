Police find abandoned car of missing teen last seen with boyfriend

Baxter County authorities are searching for 17-year-old Joni Templer, who was last seen at her home before going to a picnic with her boyfriend.

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. — Baxter County authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 17-year-old girl that was last seen on August 21.

According to reports, 17-year-old Joni Templer was last seen at her home in Henderson around 11:30 in the morning on August 21.

Authorities said that Templer mentioned that she was going to go out to a picnic with her boyfriend, Brandon Wheat, but never returned after leaving.

Templer and Wheat were reportedly last seen in a red 2004 Chrysler Pacifica, which authorities later found abandoned around 5:30 p.m. that same day.

Police said that the couple could be heading to Missouri, where Templer has family located. The pair could also be making the trip with their tan Great Pyrenees.