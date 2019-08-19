UPDATE - Samantha Pinner has been located and is safe!

According to the Searcy Police Department, 30-year-old Samantha Jo Pinner was last seen dropping off her kids in Beebe on Monday, August 19 at 10:30 a.m.

Beebe was driving a 2018 white Jeep Renegade with black wheels with the license plate number 373TAZ.

Searcy Police Department

Pinner has blondish-brown hair and brown eyes, is 5 foot 7 inches tall and weighs 128 pounds.

The Searcy Police Department asks that if you have information on the whereabouts of Pinner to place call 501-268-3531.