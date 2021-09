Police say Paulette Syble Owens was last known to be on Nix Lane and last seen wearing a blue night gown with yellow flowers.

JONESBORO, Ark. — According to Arkansas State Police, a Silver Alert has been activated for 64-year-old Paulette Syble Owens of Jonesboro.

Owens was reported missing on September 20, 2021.

She was last known to be on Nix Lane and last seen wearing a blue night gown with yellow flowers.