UPDATE - Little Rock police have found John Williams. He was located this morning.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV ) - Arkansas State Police have issued a Silver Alert for 70-year-old John McArthur Williams, who was last seen near the South University Avenue Budget Inn.

Williams has a full beard, "does not talk much, moans and grunts, also looks older in the face and holds his mouth open," according to the news release. He was last seen wearing black pants and a white sweatshirt. He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

If you have any information, please contact ASP at 501-371-4829.

