Police searching for missing 71-year-old Hot Springs man

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Arkansas State Police have activated a Silver Alert for a 71-year-old Hot Springs man.

Andre Wesley is believed to be headed to Sparkman, Arkansas. He was last known to be near Higdon Ferry Rd in Hot Springs.

Wesley was last seen wearing yellow sweatpants, blue jeans, and a ball cap with a Jesus logo.

He stands 6ft and weighs around 155 lbs. He has brown eyes and gray hair.

Wesley may be traveling in a blue 2007 Chevrolet Silverado with LPN: 111NSY.