BATESVILLE, Ark. — The Independence County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in searching for missing 17-year-old Bradley Smith.

Smith was working at the Desha Flash Market in Batesville, Ark. on Saturday, Nov. 16 and never returned after taking out the trash. Deputies say he left his phone and hoodie inside the gas station.

Bradley was last seen wearing Khaki shorts, a black beanie, black Pizza Hut shirt and tennis shoes.

Smith is 5 feet and 11 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has brown eyes and light brown hair.

Independence County Sheriffs Department It's been a great day with community events. We started the morning ... in Bethesda judging a chili contest. Thank you Bethesda for inviting us and allowing us to be involved in Bethesda's Community Festivities. Then we headed to Newark for some Dutch Oven Cooking.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please the contact Independence County Sheriff's Department at (870)793-8838