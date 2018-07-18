BENTON, Ark. (KTHV) - The Benton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old.

Jalycia Luster was last seen on July 10 after she left to go to a friend's house.

She later returned and took her mother’s 2005 BMW 530 with temporary tags and is believed to be in the Pine Bluff area and may be in danger.

Jalycia was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue pants and flip-flops and has a small nose piercing.

If you have any information please contact the Benton Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at (501) 776-5947 or text "BNPD" plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).

You can also leave tips via the official BNPD app. All tips are confidential.

