UPDATE - Steed has been found safe, according to Benton police.

BENTON, Ark. (KTHV) - A 29-year-old woman from Benton was last seen at the Victory Building in Little Rock on Aug. 27. Her family has not been in contact with her since Aug. 22.

Stephanie Steed's light blue Toyota Camry was seen leaving her house on Aug. 27, as well. Police said she could be in an altered mental state.

Benton police ask anyone with information to call 501-778-1171 or 501-315-TIPS. You can also Text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using BNPD followed by your tip.

MISSING:

