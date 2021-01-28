Police searching for missing 65-year-old Center Ridge man

According to police, Ronald Lee Cobb may be traveling in a 2001 silver Mercury Marquis.

CENTER RIDGE, Ark. — Arkansas State Police have activated a Silver Alert for a missing 65-year-old man, Ronald Lee Cobb.

Cobb is known for walking the Conway County roads close to his house.

He has gray/brown hair, blue eyes, weighs around 155 lbs., and stands 6 ft.

He was last known to be near Trasher Drive in Center Ridge and was last seen wearing a button-up shirt and blue jeans.

Cobb may be traveling in a 2001 silver Mercury Marquis with LPN: 362195.