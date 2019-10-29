Adrianna Hill, 16, and Henry Durham, 17, were last seen on Saturday at approximately 10:30 p.m. in Cherokee Village.

Henry was last seen wearing a teal shirt and jeans while Adrianna was seen in a multi-colored shirt and jeans.

State police say the two teens could possibly be runaways.

Adrianna is a white female who has dyed red hair and is four feet 11 inches weighing 160 pounds.

Henry is a black male who has black hair and is five foot 11 inches weighing 220 pounds.

If you know the whereabouts of either teen please contact the Cherokee Village Police Department or Sharp County Sheriff's Office at (870) 994-2211.