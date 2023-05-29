Conway police searching for missing 60-year-old man

CONWAY, Ark. — The Conway Police Department has asked for the public's help in locating a missing man.
According to reports, Conway police were told about a potential welfare concern with 60-year-old Darrel Huxley.
He is described as being 5'10" in height and weighing about 165 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He is also known to stay at various locations in Conway.
Mr. Huxley was last seen wearing a camo jacket and cargo pants.
His family has not spoken to him in over two months and they have expressed concerns for his wellbeing.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact the Conway Police Department at (501) 450-6120.