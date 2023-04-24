x
Missing Persons Reports

Police search for missing Faulkner County man

The Faulkner County Sheriff's Office has requested the help of the public in locating a missing man last seen on Sunday.

FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. — The Faulkner County Sheriff's Office has requested the help of the public in locating a missing man. 

40-year-old Dustin Morris was last seen on April 23, walking in the area of Charles Samuel Lane. 

He is described as being 5'7" and weighing about 200 pounds with brown hair and green eyes

Morris was also last seen wearing a gray toboggan, a gray and black hoodie, black shorts, with black and white sneakers.

According to reports, deputies conducted a welfare check on him yesterday, he then left and has not been seen since. 

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts please contact the Faulkner County Sheriff's Office at (501) 328-5906 

Credit: Faulkner County Sheriff's Office

