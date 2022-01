The Garland County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in searching for missing Jalyna Bahena.

Behana is 16 years old and has brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet and 1 inch tall and weighs 130 pounds.

She was last seen on Saturday, Jan. 1 in a black hoodie and black pants in the area of Dollie Drive.