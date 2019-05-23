Ashli Spencer, 29, has been reported missing, according to the Little Rock Police Department.

Spencer's family advised police that she was last seen at Magnolia Retirement Home on Roosevelt Avenue.

Little Rock Police Department Citizens of Little Rock we need your help in locating Ms. Spencer If you have any information on her whereabouts please call the number below. Thanks in advance.

Police say that she may also be frequenting homeless shelters in the area.

Spencer is a female who is 29 years old, 5 feet 5 inches tall with brown hair.

Spencer's family told police that the last time they had heard from her was May 4.

If you have any information on Spencer's whereabouts or come into contact with Spencer, police ask that you check her condition and report directly to Detective Hilgeman at 501-404-3042.

More on this story as it develops.