Jacob Riedy, according to Benton Police Department's twitter post, was last seen May 4 around 4:30 p.m.

Jacob is reported to have been wearing a black hat, white shoes, black shirt and blue jeans with holes in them.

Benton police say was walking away from Hiland on North Street, and he may look older than the photo.

Please contact BNPD with any information at 501-778-1171.

