PONCA, Ark. — A Kansas woman who was reported missing on November 26 was found dead Monday morning in Ponca, Arkansas.

According to Tegna affiliate KFSM, the Newton County Sheriff's Office said 51-year-old Sherry Lynn Babcock of Potwin, Kansas was found dead by loggers.

She was reported missing on November 26, but hadn't been since at home since November 16.

Police say the loggers came across her body around 10:00 a.m. but the exact location wasn't released.

Detective Mike Blocker said she was last seen on surveillance video at the Buffalo Outdoor Center.

Her car was found abandoned in Ponca. The car was unlocked and her purse was left inside.

Her body will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock. Her cause of death is unknown at this time.

Blocker said foul play isn't suspected at this time. Her family has been notified of her death.

We will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

RELATED: Missing Kansas woman's car found abandoned in Arkansas