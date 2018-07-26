LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - A homeless Little Rock man has not been seen by his family since June of 2016.

Kason Smith's brother reported him missing on July 18 and Kason's sister said she had not seen him since June of 2016 either, according to Little Rock police.

The family said that Smith frequents the area of the River Cities Travel Center in Little Rock, usually riding a bike for transportation. He is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds.

Anyone who knows Smith's whereabouts or has information about him should contact Detective Richard Hilgeman at 501-404-3042 or the violent crimes division at 501-371-4660.

