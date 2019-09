The Arkansas State Police have activated a Silver Alert for Rose Mary McNeil, 68, of Little Rock. She has been missing since 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.

McNeil is described to have short red hair, brown eyes and is 5 feet 6 inches tall. She was last seen wearing blue tights, a brown shirt and black and white boots.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of McNeil, please contact Detective R. Hilgeman at (501) 371-4829.