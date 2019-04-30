Maumelle Police are asking for assistance after receiving a report of a missing 17-year-old female.

The female, Priscilla Santiago, was reported as missing by her parents on Saturday, April 27.

Her parents have been reported to have left the state and are headed to Florida where they will then move on a permanent basis to Puerto Rico.

Maumelle investigators are asking the public’s assistance in locating Santiago to check her welfare, given these suspicious circumstances.

If you have any information, please contact Maumelle Police Department at (501) 851-1337.