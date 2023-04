Arkansas State Police have requested help in locating a missing Mountain Home teen who was last seen on Monday night.

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. — Arkansas State Police have requested help in locating a missing Mountain Home teen.

17-year-old Aubrey Ann Halliday was last seen at about 11:15 p.m. on April 17 near Western Hills Lane.

She is described as being 5'6" in height, weighing about 132 pounds, and is typically known to wear sweatpants and drawstring hoodies.