Family of missing North Dakota man last seen in Arkansas looking for answers

Jordan Simeon was last seen on March 7 after his car broke down near Maumelle. His family is still searching for him and wanting answers.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — It's been two weeks since a North Dakota man was reported missing in Arkansas.

Jordan Simeon, 25, was traveling down south to Louisiana when he had car trouble... and that was the last time he was heard from.

"He wouldn't go off and do a lot by himself like that, and especially not reaching out or talking to anybody is what makes it scary," said Jayla Simeon, Jordan's sister.

Jordan was taking a more than 1,000-mile drive from North Dakota to Louisiana. He was moving to New Orleans.

He was almost to his destination when his car broke down here in Arkansas at the White Oak Crossing Exit near Maumelle.

"He left all his belongings in the car which is unusual," said Jayla.

No one has heard from him since.

There were reported sightings that Jordan was in North Little Rock and Benton. Police in those areas have assisted in the investigation and are trying to confirm those sightings.

Jordan has a medical condition that, his family fears, could be getting worse. His sister says it makes him more vulnerable and impulsive.

He's 5'11 and around 200 pounds with brown eyes and was last seen with red/brown hair.

He also has a couple of unique tattoos that could help identify him. He has a hummingbird tattoo on the left side of his neck. He also has an orchid tattoo on his left forearm that has the name Starla on it.

"We want Jordan to know how cared about he is and worried we all are, and just want to make sure he's safe," said Jayla.

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office was investigating but tells THV11 Fargo, North Dakota's police department is the lead investigating agency.

In turn, Fargo tells us that it's Pulaski County Sheriff's Office who's in the lead.