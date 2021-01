Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is looking for 21-year-old Lucas Hamilton who was last seen walking on Gribble Road.

Hamilton is described as being 5'6" tall and weighing 120 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black bulky jacket and blue jeans.