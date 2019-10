Shasta Smith, 34, has been reported missing by the Little Rock Police Department. She was last seen on Wednesday, October 2, reportedly leaving the Super 8 Motel near Interstate 40.

Smith may be in the company of her boyfriend, police say.

There is no information on what she was wearing at this time.

She is 5 foot 3 inches and weighs approximately 127 pounds.

If you have any information on Smith's whereabouts, please contact Detective Hilgeman at (501) 404-3042.