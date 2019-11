LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are looking for Christian Ezika-Michaels who has been missing since Saturday night at around 11:00 p.m. when he allegedly left in his black 2000 BMW.

Police say that Ezika-Michaels is 26-years-old, is six foot four inches tall and weighs 250 pounds.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Ezika-Michaels or if you come in contact with him, please contact Detectives Hilgeman at (501) 404-3042 or Detective Dearing at (501) 404-3014.