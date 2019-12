LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Little Rock Police Department, Donald Butler left his living facility in a taxi on the 27th and hasn't been seen since.

Police say he was wearing a gray jacket, jeans and white shoes. Butler is 75-years-old, weighs 200 pounds and is 6" 3'.

The cab dropped him off at 13th and Schiller, according to police.

If you know the whereabouts of Butler, please contact Little Rock police at (501) 371-4829.